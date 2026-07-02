One Tech Tip: Planning a trip this summer? Don’t neglect your tech safety checklist

Summer is time for that well-deserved vacation. To get ready for your trip, make sure to get your tech life…

Summer is time for that well-deserved vacation. To get ready for your trip, make sure to get your tech life in order alongside other tasks like packing and making sure you’ve got passports and tickets.

Modern life is dominated by devices and online services, and tech management is important even when we’re supposed to be taking a break from the daily grind.

To help with your tech questions as you prepare to get away, here are some pointers, starting with the things you’re leaving at home:

Should you unplug electrical items while away? It depends

Our homes are filled with electronic devices and electrical items — video game consoles, air fryers, Wi-Fi routers — all plugged in to wall sockets, with many drawing a small amount of “standby power” as they wait to be used.

Also known as phantom or vampire power, this slight but constant trickle of electricity can add up if you’ve got a lot of devices. It’s been estimated that standby power can account for up to 10% of your household electric bill and 1% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Should you unplug them when away? It’s a frequent source of debate on social media.

It makes sense to unplug some devices, especially nonessential ones, if your house is going to be empty, said Lifu Tan, a research associate at the University of Cambridge’s department of biochemistry whose research focus includes power management electronics.

“A single device on standby may only draw a small phantom load, but many chargers, screens, speakers, adapters and small appliances left plugged in across a home can create unnecessary background consumption,” Tan said. “Before going away, I would unplug anything that does not need to perform a useful function, while leaving essential appliances such as fridges, freezers, security systems and monitoring devices running.”

For a few devices, like a Wi-Fi router, the decision is not so black and white. Many homes now have connected devices like smart thermostats and doorbells, so keep your router plugged in if you don’t want to lose access to those features.

But will you save any money? Maybe not that much.

The cost of leaving many devices on standby is relatively low, with televisions among the cheapest, according to testing by British consumer group Which?

“The savings from unplugging most modern gadgets are often smaller than people expect,” said Natalie Hitchins, head of the group’s home products and services team. “The bigger long-term gains tend to come from choosing energy-efficient products in the first place and using built-in energy-saving settings.”

Put your passport info on your iPhone

Domestic air travel got a little bit easier after Apple unveiled a new “Digital ID” system for iPhone users to add their U.S. passport information to Apple Wallet, which can be scanned at airport readers if travelers don’t have a Real ID.

Digital IDs are accepted at more than 250 U.S. airports, but be aware that they can’t be used for international travel or crossing borders.

Avoid roaming fees while abroad

Heading to a foreign destination? Your phone will be useful for finding your way around a new city, keeping in touch with friends and family back home, and posting photos on social media.

But some apps gobble up data, which risks racking up hefty roaming fees, so check if your phone carrier has an international roaming package. Otherwise, get an international travel eSIM for your smartphone.

Many newer iPhones and Android devices support adding a second eSIM, which has replaced physical SIM cards. That means it’s easy to add one from one of the dozens of eSIM providers offering bargain roaming deals for specific global regions or individual countries.

Take data privacy and security measures

Don’t neglect device security and privacy when you’re traveling.

If you’re waiting at an airport departure lounge and can’t get mobile phone reception, it could be tempting to use a free public Wi-Fi signal. Signing in to a random unsecured network is risky because hackers can secretly put themselves between you and the internet and view everything you do online, slip malware onto your device or even set up a rogue hot spot that looks authentic.

If you do need to do this, make sure to use a virtual private network, or VPN, which is software that creates an encrypted connection to private servers, preventing anyone from seeing your data.

There’s also the physical security of your device to consider, especially when crossing borders. Authorities, including U.S. border guards, could try to search your phone, so take measures to lock it down.

Another risk is losing your phone — to pickpockets at tourist hot spots or simply because you forgot it on a plane or at a restaurant. There are a number of features you can turn on to make losing a device less painful, less attractive to thieves and easier to locate.

Don’t let your devices overheat

Electronic devices and hot and sunny destinations aren’t always a good combination. Phones, tablets and other electronics are vulnerable to extreme heat, which is something to keep in mind as parts of Europe bake in increasingly frequent heat waves. Avoid leaving devices in, for example, a hot rental car. Both iPhones and Android devices will warn users if they get too hot.

Cut down on screen time while on vacation

On your once-in-a-lifetime trip to Paris, do admire the Mona Lisa with your eyes instead of capturing it on your phone. Even when we’re on vacation, it can be hard to tear our attention away from our screens. If you need help, your phone has built-in features that can help stop you from getting distracted. Even better, delete some apps you don’t need. You can always reinstall them later.

Sort out those photos once you get home

Do you really need a dozen photos of the Eiffel Tower that all look pretty much the same? With smartphones, it’s too easy to take a lot of photos, which often means a lot of work to go through them later — or just putting it off until we forget about them.

Practice some photo discipline. Create an album in your photo library when you start your trip and save your pictures there. During your trip, star or heart the standout snaps that you’ll want to keep. When you get back, use free apps to help cull your camera roll.

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