Trump-backed US Rep. Barry Moore battles ex-Navy SEAL Jared Hudson in GOP Senate runoff in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama congressman backed by President Donald Trump is seeking to defeat a political outsider in…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama congressman backed by President Donald Trump is seeking to defeat a political outsider in Tuesday’s Republican runoff for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore faces former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson for the Republican nomination to advance to November’s general election as the party seeks to retain the seat vacated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor. Two Democrats also are in a runoff.

Trump’s picks have largely prevailed in Republican primaries this year, although his preferred candidate for Iowa governor was defeated earlier this month. The Alabama race will be another test of his endorsement powers.

Moore is a three-term congressman and a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. He led first-round voting in May with nearly 40% of the ballot to Hudson’s 25%. He was an early backer of Trump’s first presidential campaign and Trump returned the support.

“Barry Moore has my complete and total endorsement. He’s the best America First candidate you can imagine,” Trump said recently.

Trump’s pick, challenger both try to position themselves as outsiders

Running as an outsider, Hudson had attacked Moore over his Washington ties while promising to be “a warrior for President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda.”

“If you want the same thing over and over again, elect a career politician. If you want different results, somebody who can take your issues to Washington and not bring the stupidity of Washington back here to you, send a warrior to Washington,” Hudson said during a candidate forum in May.

Hudson secured a runoff spot in May by narrowly edging a leading early contender, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Moore has leaned into his Washington record, highlighting Trump’s endorsement and his scorecard from a conservative group that ranks members of Congress on their voting records. He said many candidates say they support Trump, but he can prove it.

“Look at my record, the most conservative member in the Alabama delegation, an ally of the president,” Moore said. “The president has endorsed me because he’s seen me in the fire. I never bow down.”

Meanwhile, Hudson has quipped that he doesn’t have a legislative scorecard, but has racked up a high score “against the Taliban in over 60 combat operations.”

Democratic candidates took different routes to the ballot

On the Democratic side, attorney Everett Wess and business owner Dakarai Larriett are in a runoff for the nomination. Wess led in the initial primary round, 39% to Larriett’s 29%.

Republicans currently holding all statewide offices, but Democrats believe frustration with inflation and other issues could give them an opening.

Wess is the managing partner of The Wess Law Firm and a former municipal judge, city prosecutor and public defender. His legal practice is primarily focused on estate planning and criminal defense.

He has emphasized his legal experience, community positions and experience working within the Democratic Party.

“Families throughout Alabama are struggling with inflation, housing costs, high gas bills, high utility bills and these everyday expenses,” Wess said during an online candidate forum hosted by Birmingham Indivisible.

Larriett is the owner of a pet care business. He said he was motivated to run after an encounter with police officers in Michigan two years ago when he said he was falsely arrested.

“We can and we must nominate a fighter, a Democratic fighter, for the United States Senate, someone who represents our values,” Larriett said during the forum. He said the party needs someone who “takes reproductive health seriously” and will “fight like hell” for voting rights.

Ballot also features heated races for some statewide offices

Competitive runoffs for attorney general and lieutenant governor also are on Tuesday’s ballot.

Secretary of State Wes Allen and former Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl are battling for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor. The winner will face Democrat Phillip Ensler in November.

For attorney general, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell faces Katherine Robertson, who is chief counsel to the current attorney general, Marshall. Mitchell attacked Robertson over initial work by the attorney general’s office to uphold the conviction of a police officer accused of manslaughter for an on-duty shooting. Robertson has called Mitchell a “woke lawyer.”

The winner will face Democrat Jeff McLaughlin in November.

Andrew Sneed and Candice Duvieilh also have a runoff for the Democratic nomination for the 5th Congressional District. The winner will face Republican Rep. Dale Strong, who was first elected in 2022.

Primaries under a redrawn US House map are approaching

Alabama will hold a new round of congressional primaries in August after winning permission from the U.S. Supreme Court to switch to a different congressional map favoring Republicans for the midterms.

The state is holding special primaries to decide nominations in the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th congressional districts. The new map could give Republicans an opportunity to recapture the 2nd Congressional District in November, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures. It could be important nationally in the battle for control of the narrowly divided chamber.

Alabama is one of several Southern states that quickly redrew their U.S. House maps and eliminated districts held by Black Democrats following a Supreme Court decision that severely weakened the Voting Rights Act.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.