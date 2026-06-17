Tropical Storm Arthur, the first of the Atlantic season, targets Gulf Coast with heavy rain

MIAMI (AP) — The first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday near the Gulf Coast, bringing intense…

MIAMI (AP) — The first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday near the Gulf Coast, bringing intense rain and the threat of dangerous flash floods to states including Texas and Louisiana, meteorologists said.

Tropical Storm Arthur was a disorganized cluster of storms that brought rain for days over parts of eastern Mexico and the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said conditions were conducive for a short-lived tropical storm to form.

Arthur was forecast to move over the northwestern Gulf Coast into Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Gusty winds and coastal flooding were possible.

“Prolonged rainfall may extend the flood threat into the weekend,” National Hurricane Center director Michael Brennan said Tuesday.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.