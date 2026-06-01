Teenage girl arrested after competition horses were stabbed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenage girl was arrested this weekend after authorities said she injured three competition horses at…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenage girl was arrested this weekend after authorities said she injured three competition horses at a barn in Las Vegas.

Police responded to a report of an injured horse at a barn early Saturday morning and learned that three horses had been intentionally injured with a sharp object, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which did not identify the teenager.

The injuries were not life threatening but the horses were expected to no longer be able to compete, according to police.

The teenager was booked on 12 counts related to animal maiming and three counts of malicious destruction of private property.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.