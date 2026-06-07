Select list of winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners so far at the 2026 Tony Awards. Actor in a leading role…

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners so far at the 2026 Tony Awards.

Actor in a leading role in a play

John Lithgow, “Giant”

Actress in a featured role in a play

Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Direction of a musical

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Original score

“Schmigadoon!” (Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul)

Book of a musical

“Schmigadoon!” Cinco Paul

Choreography

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Play

“Death of a Salesman,” Joe Mantello

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