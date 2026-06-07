Select list of winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners so far at the 2026 Tony Awards.
Actor in a leading role in a play
John Lithgow, “Giant”
Actress in a featured role in a play
Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”
Direction of a musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Original score
“Schmigadoon!” (Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul)
Book of a musical
“Schmigadoon!” Cinco Paul
Choreography
“Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons
Play
“Death of a Salesman,” Joe Mantello
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