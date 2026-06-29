Royalties. Teaching gigs. A concert in Puerto Rico. Financial forms offer view inside Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was gifted concert tickets in Puerto Rico last year as members of the high court…

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was gifted concert tickets in Puerto Rico last year as members of the high court continued to accept international teaching gigs and receive royalties for books they have written, according to financial disclosure forms released Monday that provide insight into how the justices spend time off the bench.

Sotomayor’s disclosure form says she and unidentified guests attended the concert last August while she was on a personal trip to Puerto Rico. The paperwork does not identify the performer, but Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny is known to have performed a series of shows on the island that month and the $4,333 gift she disclosed was provided by Rimas Entertainment, Bad Bunny’s record label.

The justices’ ethical practices away from the court have received additional scrutiny in recent years because of media coverage, including by The Associated Press, that has highlighted their lucrative book deals, gifts they have received and travel they have taken. Among the revelations was a series of stories by ProPublica that revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas had failed to report luxury travel paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

The forms underscore the extent to which book-writing remains a lucrative source of income for members of the court.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who in 2024 released a memoir titled “Lovely One,” disclosed nearly $1.2 million in book advances, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett reported more than $849,000 in royalties. They both reported more than a dozen book events or discussions at which a combination of food, travel or lodging was provided. Justice Neil Gorsuch also received $300,000 in royalty payments.

Several justices also disclosed paid teaching assignments. Chief Justice John Roberts, for instance, reported $25,000 in teaching income for a brief course at New England Law School, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh received $33,285 for teaching at Notre Dame.

Kavanaugh also delivered a speech last September — his meals, transportation and lodging were provided — at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, which the AP earlier reported had invited Thomas to headline a 2017 event.

The court released disclosure forms for eight of the nine current justices. Justice Samuel Alito, as he has previously done, requested a 90-day extension, the court said.

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