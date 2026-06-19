Mexico advances in the World Cup and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

June 12-18, 2026
Mexico became the first country to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup, beating South Korea 1-0. Merlín the duck is celebrated as the team mascot.
Conservative Keiko Fujimori leads progressive Roberto Sánchez as votes are slowly counted from Peru’s presidential runoff election.
A deeply divided electorate is preparing to vote for Colombia’s next president in a tight runoff election between a progressive and a conservative outsider.
This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca based in Mexico City.
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