Ex-NY trooper sentenced to at least 2½ years in prison in chase that killed 11-year-old girl

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York state trooper was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ to 7½ years in prison…

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York state trooper was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ to 7½ years in prison after he rammed his vehicle into an SUV during a high-speed chase, leading to the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Christopher Baldner, 47, of Catskill, was taken to jail immediately after the sentencing in Ulster County, about 84 miles (136 kilometers) north of New York City.

Baldner was convicted in March of manslaughter in the December 2020 death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was in the SUV. He was previously acquitted of murder and reckless endangerment.

According to prosecutors, Baldner rammed the SUV twice on the New York State Thruway, causing it to lose control and flip over. Baldner’s attorneys said the crash occurred after the SUV cut off the trooper as he pulled alongside during the pursuit.

Baldner pulled Monica Good’s father, Tristin Goods, over for speeding on the highway near Kingston just before midnight on Dec. 22, 2020. Goods, his wife and two daughters were heading north from New York City to visit family.

Baldner and Goods argued, and the trooper pepper-sprayed the inside the vehicle. Goods drove off and Baldner pursued.

Baldner’s lawyers said Goods collided with the trooper’s car twice during the pursuit. An accident reconstruction expert for the defense testified that Goods lost control of the SUV when he overcorrected after “a very minor impact.”

Baldner retired in 2022 after almost 20 years with the state police.

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