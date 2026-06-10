Feds won’t seek death penalty in plea deal with man accused of killing top Minnesota Democrat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday they will not seek the death penalty as part of a plea agreement…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday they will not seek the death penalty as part of a plea agreement with the man charged in the political assassinations of the top Democrat in the Minnesota House along with her husband, as well as the attempted murders of a state senator and his wife.

The defendant, Vance Boelter, was scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Thursday morning in federal court in Minneapolis.

“The Attorney General has authorized and directed the government not to seek the death penalty against Defendant Vance Luther Boelter in accordance with the terms delineated in a proposed plea agreement,” assistant U.S. attorneys Bradley M. Endicott and Matthew D. Forbes wrote in a letter to the court Wednesday.

Boelter’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were shot by a man who came to their doors in the early hours of June 14, 2025, disguised as a police officer and driving a fake squad car.

Boelter, 58, was captured near his home in rural Green Isle late the next day after what prosecutors have called the largest search for a suspect in Minnesota history. He faces federal and state murder, attempted murder and other charges.

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