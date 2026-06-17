Crews rush to rescue people after small plane crashes on Texas highway

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Crews rushed to pull out people from a small plane Tuesday night that crashed in the…

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Crews rushed to pull out people from a small plane Tuesday night that crashed in the middle of a highway in southern Texas, as flames burst from the aircraft.

The small plane crashed in Laredo shortly after 10 p.m., said Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board and what their condition was.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries to those in vehicles on Loop 20, he said. The Loop has been closed in both directions.

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