Coast Guard helicopter crashes on a training mission in Alaska and four crew members are injured

A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in Alaska Monday, and all four crew members were injured. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed…

A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in Alaska Monday, and all four crew members were injured.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed at Harbor Mountain in Sitka, but no deaths were reported. The crew members were taken to a hospital with injuries, but it wasn’t immediately clear how seriously they were hurt.

“First responders and search and rescue assets are currently responding. The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute, immediate priority,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

Petty Officer Ashly Murphy said the crash happened during a routine training flight.

The Coast Guard will investigate the crash. It’s not clear what caused it.

This helicopter crash followed a string of three major plane crashes this month.

A business jet crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, Tuesday night, killing one person on board. A B-52 crashed on June 15 during a test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California and killed all eight people aboard. And on June 14, 12 people were killed when a plane on a skydiving outing in Missouri crashed.

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Associated Press writer Becky Bohrer contributed to this report from Juneau, Alaska.

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