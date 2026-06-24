Chief of staff to former NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrested in federal bribery probe, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A chief of staff to former New York City Mayor Eric Adams and several other people…

NEW YORK (AP) — A chief of staff to former New York City Mayor Eric Adams and several other people have been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged bribery scheme involving a city contract, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Frank Carone, along with his brother and two others, were taken into custody, said the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

No other details were immediately available. Indictments were expected to be unsealed later Wednesday.

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