A look at the SpaceX IPO by the numbers

Elon Musk is all about big numbers — millions, billions, even trillions – and there are plenty of them associated…

Elon Musk is all about big numbers — millions, billions, even trillions – and there are plenty of them associated with SpaceX and Musk’s plans to take the rocket maker public.

The prospectus for the SpaceX stock debut shows spending at a massive scale — greater than the economic output of some countries — and about to grow much larger as Musk races to make good on his promise to hurl people to distant planets. Money to be raised in the initial public offering — estimated at $75 billion — will help finance those futuristic, fantastical plans.

Assuming the IPO goes off without a hitch, it will rank as the largest ever. It also could make Musk, a major SpaceX owner and already the world’s richest man, the first trillionaire.

Aside from the eye-popping numbers, the prospectus in part reads like a script for a Hollywood sci-fi movie as Musk details how he hopes to use his rockets to save the human race from extinction by making it an interplanetary species.

First, Musk will send men to the moon to establish a base. Eventually he hopes to colonize Mars.

A look at the lofty numbers behind Musk’s outsized ambitions.

$1.77 trillion

This would be SpaceX’s market value if the shares it’s selling to the public trade at the offering price of $135 each. With the amount of interest SpaceX is drawing among investors, the price could easily go higher on Day One. Nvidia, a maker of computer chips, is now the world’s most valuable public company at around $4.9 trillion. A value of $1.77 trillion would put SpaceX equal with Broadcom at No. 6 on the most valuable list, based on Wednesday close of trading.

$782 billion

Elon Musk’s net worth as of June 10, according to Forbes. Depending on how much the SpaceX IPO boosts the value of Musk’s stake in the company, he could become the first-ever trillionaire. The combined net worth of billionaires two through five on the Forbes list – Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg – is $999.2 billion.

$75 billion

The proceeds SpaceX would reap by selling 555,555,555 shares at $135 each in the IPO, more than double the previous record IPO haul of $26 billion by the Saudi oil giant Aramco back in 2019.

100,000

That’s the number of next-generation Starlink satellites Musk says SpaceX aims to put into orbit. Starlink currently has about 9,600 satellites in space. By comparison UPS says it has 135,000 delivery vehicles — including motorcycles — in its fleet.

82.4%

The voting power Musk will hold at SpaceX by virtue of his owning more than 90% of the company’s Class B shares, which give the holder 10 votes for every share held. He also owns a 12.3% stake in the Class A shares, which carry one vote apiece.

At least 1 million

That’s how many inhabitants Musk needs to have living in a colony on Mars for him to receive a part of his SpaceX compensation package. There are no current capabilities of transporting one person to Mars, let alone 1 million. Global cities with populations of around 1 million include Ottawa, Prague and San Jose, California.

$20.7 billion

How much the company spent in 2025 for all its units, which include rockets, satellites and artificial intelligence technology. The bulk of the spending, at just under $11.4 billion, came from its connectivity unit that includes its Starlink satellites. By comparison, NASA’s budget for 2026 is $24.4 billion.

$131 million

That’s how much SpaceX spent in 2025 on Cybertrucks from Musk’s other public company, Tesla. The base model of a Cybertruck costs $69,990. At that price $131 million gets the buyer 1,871 vehicles. Musk’s businesses often interact, which has raised speculation that Tesla and SpaceX could eventually merge.

30%

The estimated amount of shares being sold in the IPO to smaller-pocketed investors, also known as retail investors. Typically, only about 5% to 10% of the IPO shares go to such investors.

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