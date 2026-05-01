US-Venezuela nonstop flights resume, and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

April 24–30, 2026
Nonstop flights between the United States and Venezuela resumed, ending a seven-year suspension. Colombians buried the victims of an attack on the Pan-American Highway that authorities blamed on dissident former FARC rebels. Haitian children got a visit from World Food Program adviser Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan at the shelter for families displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince.
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This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.
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