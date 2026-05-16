Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of Moldova’s breakaway Transnistria

The Kremlin has approved new measures allowing citizens from Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria to gain Russian citizenship more easily,…

The Kremlin has approved new measures allowing citizens from Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria to gain Russian citizenship more easily, Russia’s state media reported Friday night.

A new decree signed by President Vladimir Putin will allow permanent residents of Transnistria over the age of 18 to obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified process, allowing them to skip requirements to prove their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and Russian legislation.

They will also be exempt from requirements to have lived in Russia for five years prior to their application.

The decree says the decision was made “in order to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and citizens, guided by the generally recognized principles and norms of international law,” Russian media reported.

Transnistria declared independence from Moldova after a short war in the early 1990s, although its independence isn’t recognized by any U.N. member country, including Russia.

However, Transnistria’s breakaway government relies heavily on Moscow and the region is home to a military base with 1,500 Russian troops.

The large majority of Transnistria’s 470,000 people speak Russian as a first language and some 200,000 are Russian citizens, though most are also Moldovan citizens.

Moldova gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, but Russia continues to see the country — sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania — as within its sphere of influence.

However, like Ukraine, Moldova has aligned itself with the West and aspires to join the European Union.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Moldova has faced a litany of crises that have at times raised fears the country is also in Russia’s crosshairs. These included errant missiles landing on its territory; a severe energy crisis after Moscow dramatically reduced gas supplies; rampant inflation; and protests by pro-Russia parties against the pro-Western government. Moldova has also taken in the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita of any country.

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