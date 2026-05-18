Police: 3 killed at a San Diego mosque and both suspects are dead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two teenage suspects opened fire at an Islamic center in San Diego on Monday,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two teenage suspects opened fire at an Islamic center in San Diego on Monday, killing three men before killing themselves. The case is being investigated as a hate crime, police say.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. :Here is the Latest:

Security guard killed

Among those killed was a security guard for the mosque, said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

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