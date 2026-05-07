Hamas says a son of its chief negotiator was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The son of Hamas’ lead negotiator died after being wounded by an Israeli strike…

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The son of Hamas’ lead negotiator died after being wounded by an Israeli strike on Gaza, the militant group said Thursday, as another Israeli strike killed three Hamas security forces, according to local officials.

Israel meanwhile said it killed three Hezbollah militants in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut the day before.

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya’s 32-year-old son, Azzam, was wounded by a strike in Gaza City on Wednesday that killed another person and wounded several others. The Israeli military has not commented on the strike. The older al-Hayya is based abroad.

Israel has continued to carry out regular strikes against what it says are militant targets — also killing civilians — since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire halted major military operations in October. That agreement also led to the release of the remaining hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war.

Key stipulations of the agreement remain unmet, including the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an international stabilization force and Israel’s withdrawal from the half of the territory its troops still control. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violations.

Israel has killed several Hamas leaders and their relatives

Hamas accused Israel of trying to pressure negotiators through targeted killings. It was not clear if the younger al-Hayya was the target of the strike.

In comments to Al Jazeera after his son was wounded, Al-Hayya said that if his son was targeted, “it would be an honor to me, to him, and to all Palestinians.”

When asked about disarming, al-Hayya said Hamas would be ready to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire agreement only after Israel fulfills the first phase, which includes a cessation of hostilities and a surge in humanitarian aid.

Israeli strikes have killed several top Hamas leaders and their family members over the years. Another son of al-Hayya, Hammam, was killed in an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar in September.

Al-Hayya’s daughter, Tasnim, speaking at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, said her father’s hand would not be forced by the deaths of his children.

“We are like all our people. Everyone has suffered and everyone has sacrificed. We are one of them,” she said.

Palestinians still struggle despite shaky ceasefire

An Israeli strike on Thursday killed three Hamas-affiliated security forces at a guard post, according to Shifa Hospital. A fourth security officer was critically wounded, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas command center.

More than 72,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive in response to Hamas’ 2023 attack, in which militants killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostage. Palestinians in Gaza are still contending with myriad daily struggles, from lack of water to rodent infestations in sprawling tent camps.

Relatives of three people killed Wednesday in a separate Israeli strike on Gaza gathered in the courtyard of Shifa Hospital on Thursday to say their final goodbyes, embracing as they wept.

The family members had just moved out of a school where they were sheltering and were setting up new tents when they were struck. A man, his son and his nephew were killed, according to a relative, Yahiya Kishko.

A rare strike on Beirut

In Lebanon, the Israeli military said it had killed Ahmed Balout, who it identified as a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, along with two other militants. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Wednesday’s strike occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah has a large presence but which is also home to many civilians. It was the first time Israel had struck the area since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire was announced on April 17. Fighting has continued in southern Lebanon.

Israel says it has killed more than 85 Hezbollah militants and struck 180 sites used by the group in the last week, without providing evidence.

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Ezzidin reported from Cairo. Associated Press reporter Sally Abou AlJoud in Beirut contributed.

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