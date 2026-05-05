Police say 1 person has died after shooting at weekend lakeside party in Oklahoma

EDMOND, Oklahoma (AP) — A shooting at a lakeside party in Oklahoma packed with young people over the weekend left…

EDMOND, Oklahoma (AP) — A shooting at a lakeside party in Oklahoma packed with young people over the weekend left one person dead and 22 others with gunshot and shrapnel wounds, police said Tuesday.

Police in Edmond, Oklahoma, said in a post on the social media platform X that an 18-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the shooting that started after a fight erupted at the party on Sunday night.

So far, no one has been arrested, but investigators have information that leads them to believe there’s no ongoing danger to the public, said Edmonds Police spokesperson, Sgt. James Hamm.

The shooting broke out at a picnic pavilion alongside Arcadia Lake, a popular boating, fishing and swimming spot just north of Oklahoma City. The shooting began just as officers were responding to a noise complaint about the party, Hamm said.

The party had been promoted across social media, drawing a large crowd of mostly young adults, police said.

Three hospitals in the Oklahoma City area said Monday that they had treated 18 people from the party. One healthcare system said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 30.

Some of the victims suffered graze wounds and many were treated and released, he said. It’s possible that more people were hit but didn’t seek treatment, Hamm said.

Many of those shot were not involved in the fight and were “simply attending the party,” he said.

Police declined to release any information about potential suspects, how many people may have fired shots or what types of weapons were used. Hamm said the department wanted to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Edmond Mayor Mark Nash said Monday that the shooting took place at a public park where spaces can be reserved for large gatherings, but no reservation had been made.

Jeremiah Braxton, who was at the party, said two of his friends were among those shot. He said everyone was eating, dancing and having a good time until a group of girls started arguing over boyfriends.

“It just started a whole bunch of chaos,” he said Monday.

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Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press reporter Rebecca Boone contributed from Boise, Idaho.

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