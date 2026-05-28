Conditions of 4 climbers who fell on Mount McKinley unknown as rescuers try to reach them

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Rescuers are trying to reach four climbers who fell on Alaska’s Mount…

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Rescuers are trying to reach four climbers who fell on Alaska’s Mount McKinley, North America’s tallest peak, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The climbers’ conditions weren’t immediately known following the fall, which was reported to Denali National Park and Preserve rangers overnight, and rangers were seeking a weather window to allow them to reach the area by helicopter, a statement from the agency said. The four climbers were part of a seven-person team.

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