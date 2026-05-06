Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam donate $12.5 million toward blood cancer research and treatment

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have donated $12.5 million toward blood cancer research and treatment. The…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have donated $12.5 million toward blood cancer research and treatment.

The donation includes $10 million to the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre in England for research and drug development focused on chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other rare blood cancers. The other $2.5 million will go to Cleveland’s University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, which will establish an endowed chair in CLL research and an innovation fund toward driving advancements in care.

“I am extremely grateful that I am living a full, healthy life after being diagnosed with CLL in 2021,” Dee Haslam said in a statement. “Together with UH Seidman Cancer Center and the Oxford-Harrington Centre, we hope to increase knowledge of CLL, generate new treatments and give others the confidence and information they need to navigate the disease. Ideally, cures for other blood disorders will be discovered in the process.”

CLL is the most common form of leukemia in adults. There remains no cure but modern therapies have made it a manageable condition.

The Harrington Discovery Institute was founded in 2021. It has 227 medicines in the making, 75 institutions supported, 47 companies launched, 24 medicines in the clinic and 15 licenses to pharma.

The Haslams are also majority owners of the Milwaukee Bucks, Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew and an NWSL expansion franchise in Columbus.

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