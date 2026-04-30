The Latest: Trump signs bill to end Homeland Security shutdown, averting more airport disruptions

President Donald Trump has signed legislation funding much of the Department of Homeland Security, but not its immigration enforcement operations,…

President Donald Trump has signed legislation funding much of the Department of Homeland Security, but not its immigration enforcement operations, ending the longest shutdown in the agency’s history. After weeks of delay, the House voted earlier Thursday for a bipartisan package that would avoid another round of airport disruptions.

Earlier in the Senate, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff faced another day of intense questioning as the Trump administration seeks a historic $1.5 trillion military budget for 2027.

It was the first chance for senators to confront or praise how the military leaders are handling the Iran war. Senators also questioned the defense secretary’s efforts to remake military culture, the management of munition supplies, and whether the military is doing enough to prevent civilian deaths.

Here’s the latest:

Prosecutors release video of gunman at White House correspondents’ dinner

Federal prosecutors have released a video showing the moment authorities say an armed man tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and attempt to kill Trump.

The top federal prosecutor for Washington says the video posted to social media shows Cole Allen Tomas shooting a U.S. Secret Service officer as he runs through security toward the gala packed with journalists, administration officials and others.

She says there is no evidence that the agent was hit by friendly fire.

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Trump signs legislation funding much of the Department of Homeland Security, but not its immigration enforcement operations

The White House had warned that temporary funding Trump had tapped to pay Transportation Security Administration and other agency personnel would “soon run out,” and that sparked new threats of disruptions for travelers at airport.

DHS has been without routine funds since Feb. 14, causing hardship for workers, though much of Trump’s immigration agenda that is central to the dispute is being funded separately.

US seeks global help for a new initiative to restore full access to the Strait of Hormuz

The Trump administration has issued a global call for assistance in establishing a “maritime freedom construct” that would ensure free and unimpeded access to shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a cable sent Tuesday to all U.S. embassies and consulates, the State Department instructed American diplomats around the world with exception of those in Belarus, China, Cuba and Russia to seek their host government’s support for the initiative, which it said was a strictly “defensive” move to push back against Iran’s efforts to control access to the strait.

“This commitment reflects broad international consensus on the need for coordinated action to counter Iranian maritime provocations and ensure navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz,” said the cable, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump hints he may consider reducing US troop levels in Italy and Spain

The day after Trump announced his administration was conducting a review on potentially reducing the U.S. troop presence in Germany, the president was asked by a reporter whether he’d weigh pulling U.S. forces out Italy and France.

“Yeah probably,” Trump said about about the two countries. “Why shouldn’t I.” He added, “Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Trump says of Iran’s soccer team: ‘let them play’

That’s a much different tone than a few weeks ago, when the U.S. president warned Iran’s national team from coming here to play in the World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino stressed earlier Thursday at the soccer governing body’s annual congress that Iran would be participating in the tournament, which kicks off in June.

“Look, you know what? Let them play well,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon.

Underscoring his close friendship with Infantino, Trump noted: “Well, if Gianni said it, I’m OK.”

Iran begins its World Cup play against New Zealand on June 15 in Inglewood, California.

Union leader says federal employees should never again be used as ‘political pawns’

Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, stressed that tens of thousands of union members continued to work “without the guarantee of a paycheck” for the past 76 days. He welcomed the end of the DHS shutdown, but also called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would change that during future budget impasses.

“Federal employees are not political pawns. They are not leverage,” Kelley said in a statement Thursday from the union. “I am calling on Congress to pass the Shutdown Fairness Act, which would pay federal employees during government shutdowns and ensure they’ll never be used in this way again.”

Introduced in January, the Shutdown Fairness Act has so far stalled in Congress.

Trump’s deportation strategy fueled the Homeland Security funding dispute

Democrats refused to fund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol without changes to those operations after the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents during protests against the immigration actions in Minneapolis. Republicans would not go along with a plan pushed by Democrats to fund TSA and the other parts of DHS without the money for ICE and Border Patrol.

While the Senate unanimously approved the bipartisan package a month ago, the bill languished in the House.

To break the impasse, Republicans in both the House and Senate decided to tackle the immigration enforcement funding on their own through what is called budget reconciliation, a cumbersome weekslong process ahead.

By beginning that budget process, Johnson was able to unlock a broader bipartisan bill for TSA agents and the rest of DHS. House Republicans late Wednesday adopted a budget resolution on a largely party-line vote, 215-211, that is focused on eventually providing $70 billion for immigration enforcement and deportations for the remainder of Trump’s time in office and ensure Democrats can no longer block funding.

DHS funding vote comes just in time for FEMA

Passage of the Homeland Security appropriations bill comes one day after the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it was implementing an emergency status that prioritizes spending on “lifesaving and life-sustaining” efforts.

FEMA triggered the Immediate Needs Funding status after its disaster funds fell under $3 billion, the first time it had been forced to do so during a lapse in appropriations, according to an agency statement. The DHS bill replenishes FEMA’s disaster fund with over $26 billion.

Hegseth’s Senate hearing comes to an end

The defense secretary is exiting the hearing room after a nearly three-hour hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hegseth faced some tough questions from senators, especially Democrats, on a range of issues, including the Iran war, his efforts to remake military culture, the management of munition supplies and U.S. support for Ukraine.

Hegseth fired back at Democrats during several exchanges, and he emerged with a number of Republicans expressing support for his leadership.

At the hearing’s end, a solitary anti-war protester shouted her disapproval of the Iran war as she exited the room.

Defense secretary argues that the historic boost to the defense budget is necessary

Hegseth is telling senators that the Pentagon needs the $1.5 trillion proposed by the Trump administration, which would be a historic boost to defense spending and increase the Pentagon’s budget by over 40% from the previous year.

Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, questioned whether such an increase was really necessary and told Hegseth that “some of this stuff we either don’t need or it’s not going to work.”

But Hegseth pushed back.

“The budget reflects the realities of the world we live in and the capabilities we’re going to need,” he said.

Speaker Johnson touts GOP win after DHS funding vote

The House on Thursday approved funding for much of the Department of Homeland Security after weeks of delays, while leaving out immigration enforcement operations.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who had previously dismissed the Senate-passed bill as a “joke,” praised the chamber for ending the longest agency shutdown in history. He acknowledged that “the process around here is cumbersome,” but said “Republicans continue to deliver for the American people.”

“Democrats got absolutely nothing for their political charades and shenanigans,” Johnson said.

He added that the week’s work shows why Republicans “are going to win the midterms so that grown-ups can stay in charge here.”

Senators question Hegseth following dispute over social media video

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is questioning Hegseth publicly for the first time since the defense secretary tried to punish the senator, a former Navy pilot, for participating in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders.

A federal judge in February temporarily blocked the Pentagon from carrying out Hegseth’s formal censure of Kelly.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat who also participated in the video, is on the Senate Armed Services Committee and questioned Hegseth as well.

They both grilled him on the war with Iran. Kelly pressed Hegseth to distance himself from a March 13 statement in which the defense secretary said there should be “no quarter, no mercy for our enemies.”

Kelly pointed out that stance would violate the Pentagon’s Law of War manual for dealing with combatants who have surrendered.

But Hegseth responded, “We fight to win and we follow the law.”

“Your response here right now,” Kelly said, “makes it clear to the American people exactly why you are not right for this job.”

Hegseth vociferously denies he invested in defense companies before launching Iran war

The defense secretary angrily fired back at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s questions about whether he had invested in any defense manufacturers shortly ahead of the war with Iran.

“I’ll give it to you as a big fat negative,” Hegseth retorted.

Still, Warren pressed him on what limits are put in place at the Pentagon to prevent defense officials from profiting off of their knowledge of planned military actions.

“I’m not looking for money. I don’t do it for money,” Hegseth said. “I don’t do it for profit. I don’t do it for stocks. And that’s part of the reason why I’m able to be effective in this job. Because no one owns me.”

House approves a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security and end the record shutdown

After weeks of delay, the House voted Thursday to fund much of the Department of Homeland Security, but not its immigration enforcement operations, and sent the bipartisan package to Trump to sign, ending the longest agency shutdown in history.

The White House has warned that temporary funding Trump tapped to pay Transportation Security Administration and other agency personnel would “soon run out,” and that sparked new threats of airport disruptions.

DHS has been without routine funds since Feb. 14, causing hardship for workers, though much of Trump’s immigration agenda is central to the dispute is being funded separately.

“It is about damn time,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, who proposed the bill more than two months ago.

The House swiftly voted by voice, without a formal roll call, to pass the measure.

Hegseth says there’s no ‘willy-nilly’ targeting of drug boats

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine told military officials he had serious concerns about the legal justification being used to strike alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean when there is not necessarily clear evidence that they are carrying narcotics.

He said that there is a “profound mismatch” between how the operations are being carried out and the legal opinion that the Trump administration is using to justify the strikes.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, responded to the questions by saying that the military was closely following the legal boundaries of the campaign.

Yet Hegseth also jumped in to say, “There’s no willy-nilly targeting of drug boats. We know exactly who these people are affiliated with.”

Defense secretary claims that 60-day legal limit for war is on pause during ceasefire

The Trump administration is running up against a 60-day limit for the Iran war that is instituted by the War Powers Act of 1973. The law requires that Congress must declare war or authorize the use of force, although it does provide for presidents to have a 30-day extension to draw down hostilities if Congress is notified.

The 60-day limit for the Iran war will be reached Friday. However, Hegseth told senators, “We are in a cease fire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire.”

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine responded, “I do not believe the statute would support that,” and added that he had “serious constitutional concerns.”

Sen. Ernst lists accomplishments of ousted top Army uniformed officer

Saying she was “disappointed” to see Gen. Randy George’s retirement “hastened,” Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa noted that the officer “pulled the Army out of its worst recruiting crisis since the Vietnam era” and trimmed “nonessential” Army positions.

George is one of several top military officers to be dismissed since Trump returned to office. In early April, the Pentagon said George would be “retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately.”

George had held the post of Army chief of staff, which typically runs for four years, since August 2023.

“He had 38 years of honorable service. He achieved the greatest Army recruitment and modernization effort in a generation,” Ernst said. “So I want to thank him for his service.”

Senators question whether the Pentagon has resources to prevent civilian casualties

Senators wanted to know what the Defense Department is doing to prevent deaths of civilians, especially after outdated intelligence contributed to the U.S. striking an elementary school in Iran and killing over 165 people.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand asked Hegseth, “What is your response to targeting that has resulted in the destruction of schools, hospitals, civilian places? Why did you cut by 90% the division that’s supposed to help you not target civilians?”

Hegseth responded that the Pentagon has an “ironclad commitment” to do more than other countries to prevent civilian deaths.

Still, Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, continued Gillibrand’s line of questioning. He asked Hegseth whether the Pentagon still has the resources necessary to protect civilians.

Hegseth said it has “every resource necessary” and that humans are kept in the loop when AI is involved in military decisions.

Democratic senator grills defense officials on release of Ukraine funding

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, pushed Hegseth and other defense officials for details on how the Pentagon plans to use $400 million that Congress has allotted for Ukraine.

Hegseth told lawmakers a day earlier that the funding had been released. His actions came after Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former Senate Republican leader, penned an op-ed slamming the delay in releasing the funds.

But Shaheen pointed out that the Pentagon has not given Congress details on how it plans to spend the money. Hegseth told her that it would also be used as part of a program to sell military equipment first to NATO allies.

Shaheen shot back that it “was not the intent of Congress in providing that $400 million.”

The Defense Department’s current budget request includes no funding for Ukraine.

Top defense official confirms Russian involvement in Iran war

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, told senators Russian President Vladimir Putin has aided Iran’s war effort.

He declined to go into details, citing the public nature of the hearing, but said, ”There’s definitely some action there.”

The chair of the committee, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, agreed, saying “there’s no question that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is taking serious action to undermine our efforts for success in Iran.”

Hegseth again has harsh words for critics

“As I said yesterday, and I’ll say it again today, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless naysayers and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” Hegseth said in his opening statement to the Senate panel.

Defending Trump’s budget request, Hegseth said the president “inherited a defense industrial base that had been hollowed out by years of America last policies, resulting in a diminished capacity to project strength.”

Similar to his Wednesday remarks to a House committee, Gen. Dan Caine said it was his duty as Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman “to ensure our civilian leadership has a comprehensive range of military options and the associated risks required to make the nation’s hardest and most complex decisions.”

Man accused of trying to kill Trump at correspondents’ gala agrees to remain jailed for now

Cole Thomas Allen did not enter a plea during his brief appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Moxila Upadhyaya.

Prosecutors allege Allen planned his attack for weeks and tracked Trump’s movements online before he ran through a magnetometer at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night while holding a long gun and disrupted one of the highest-profile annual events in the nation’s capital.

Allen was injured during the attack but wasn’t shot. A Secret Service officer was shot but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and survived, officials say. Prosecutors have said they believe Allen fired his shotgun at least once and that a Secret Service agent fired five shots. They have not publicly confirmed that it was Allen’s bullet that struck the agent’s vest.

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Chinese foreign minister speaks with Rubio ahead of Trump’s planned China trip

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Thursday spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and called leader-level diplomacy the “guiding star” of the China-U.S. relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The call came just about two weeks before President Trump plans to travel to China for the first time since 2017 and hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Wang credited the “strategic leadership” by Xi and Trump for the overall stability in China-U.S. relations and said both sides should cherish it and well prepare for “high-level interactions.”

Wang urged the U.S. side to make the “right choice” over the Taiwan issue, which he said is the most risky in China-U.S. relations. Beijing considers the self-governed island part of Chinese territory and vows to seize it by force if necessary, while Washington opposes use of force in the Taiwan Strait.

Anti-war protester disrupts Hegseth hearing

A protester in a pink shirt disrupted Hegseth’s opening statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The man stood, unfurled a hand-written sign and yelled, “Pete Hegseth, you’re a war criminal.”

Within seconds, he was removed by Capitol Police officers. Several other people dressed in similar pink shirts have also left the hearing room.

The committee chair, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, continued the hearing by saying he respected First Amendment rights to free speech, but that anyone who disrupts the hearing would be removed.

Top Democrat on military panel gives sweeping critique of Hegseth’s leadership

Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, did not hold back in his opening statement directed toward Hegseth.

From the war with Iran to Hegseth’s efforts to remake military culture, Reed dressed down the defense secretary’s actions and warned they could do long-term harm.

Reed argued that the war with Iran has left the U.S. in a worse strategic position than when it was started because the Strait of Hormuz is closed and 13 U.S. military members have been killed. Many others have been injured, and equipment has been destroyed.

“The American people’s trust in our military took 250 years to build. You are dismantling it in a fraction of that time,” Reed concluded.

Panel chairman decries ‘axis of aggressors’ in Hegseth Senate hearing

In opening remarks, GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi outlined threats to the United States he said were a “growing alliance” of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, saying the current moment represents “the most dangerous security environment since World War II.”

Saying Chinese President Xi Jinping led a “growing alliance” among the countries, Wicker said they shared a goal ”to oppose America’s interests and the interests of other like minded, democratic countries across the globe.”

“Ties have never been closer among these four dictators,” Wicker said. “Among these four dictatorships, they support each other’s aggressive endeavors.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’ll sign redistricting bill when he gets it

The Republican Florida governor told reporters Thursday he would not delay signing the new congressional map the GOP-dominated Legislature passed Wednesday at his and President Trump’s urging.

There had been some speculation that DeSantis could hold the bill for as long as possible — as much as two weeks or so depending on when the Legislature adjourns — to delay when the bill’s critics can file lawsuits challenging the measure.

The new map is intended to help Republicans gain as many as four more U.S. House seats in November, making the GOP advantage in Florida up to 24-4.

DeSantis said Wednesday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing the strength of nonwhite voters in redistricting vindicated his decision to call a special session for what he insists is a “race neutral” map.

Hegseth’s Senate hearing is starting

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is sitting before senators in what’s expected to be another fiery hearing on the Hill.

The defense secretary’s hearing is ostensibly to discuss the Pentagon’s $1.5 trillion budget request to Congress, but it’s the first time that senators will get to publicly question him since the Iran War began nearly two months ago. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, is also seated beside Hegseth.

The defense secretary also appeared for a House hearing Wednesday and he drew a large crowd of anti-war protesters to the hallways of the House office building where the hearing was held.

On Thursday, things feel a bit more low-key in the Senate, although there are a handful of people in the hearing room wearing pink shirts that state “Peace with Iran.”

Top Chinese and US trade officials speak ahead of planned state visit

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Thursday spoke by video with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China’s state media reported, ahead of a planned state visit by President Trump to Beijing in mid-May.

The two sides had a “candid, in-depth and constructive” exchange, the state broadcaster China Central Television said. The Chinese side lodged “solemn concerns” over recent restrictive trade measures imposed by the U.S. on China, but the statement didn’t specify the measures.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned a China-based oil refinery and 40 shippers involved in transporting Iranian oil. The U.S. Trade Representative Office this week held a hearing on the use of forced labor in foreign goods.

Trump takes another dig at German leader

The president is continuing to pillory German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who’s been increasingly critical of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

Trump in a social media post said Merz “should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine” and “fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy” and less time concerning himself with the Iran war.

The latest criticism by Trump of Merz came the day after the U.S. president announced he was reviewing the U.S. military presence in Germany, a NATO ally that hosts several American military installations.

Trump administration appeals order blocking government from cutting vaccine recommendations

U.S. officials are appealing a judge’s order that blocks the government from cutting the number of vaccines recommended for every U.S. child.

Government lawyers on Wednesday filed the one-sentence appeal.

It was a delayed response to a March 16 order by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who blocked an order by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — announced in January — to end broad recommendations for all children to be vaccinated against flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, some forms of meningitis and RSV.

Murphy’s order also stopped a meeting of a Kennedy-appointed vaccine advisory committee. The stay continues while the appeal is considered.

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