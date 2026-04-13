Photos from Hungary’s election, as voters end Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule

Hungarian voters ousted long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Sunday’s parliamentary election after 16 years in power. The winner was…

Hungarian voters ousted long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Sunday’s parliamentary election after 16 years in power. The winner was former Orbán ally Peter Magyar of the Tisza party.

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This version has corrected that the election was for parliament, not president.

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