Good Friday, Venezuelan protests and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

April 3–9, 2026
Holy Week continued across Latin America, as penitents in Atlixco, Mexico, wore chains to mark Good Friday. Police clashed with protesters demanding higher salaries, pensions and benefits in Venezuela. Supporters of presidential candidate Rafael López Aliaga of Peru’s Popular Renewal party attended his campaign rally in Lima.
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This gallery was curated by photographer Silvia Izquierdo, based in Rio de Janeiro.
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