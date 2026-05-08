The American pope: Pope Leo XIV’s first year in photos

In his first year as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV has sought a pastoral role focused on unity, community and calm…

In his first year as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV has sought a pastoral role focused on unity, community and calm leadership in a polarized church and world. Guided by his Augustinian spirituality, Leo has emphasized harmony and healing divisions across the Vatican while shaping his identity as the first American pope.

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