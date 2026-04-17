A monkey in Mexico, elections in Peru and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

April 10–16, 2026 A baby monkey named Yuji, with a stuffed dog as a surrogate mom, stole hearts in Guadalajara,…

April 10–16, 2026

A baby monkey named Yuji, with a stuffed dog as a surrogate mom, stole hearts in Guadalajara, Mexico. Peruvians took to the polls to elect their ninth president in 10 years. In Colina, Chile, pilgrims on horseback took part in the Quasimodo Feast, a procession held the Sunday following Easter, accompanying priests giving communion to the poor.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.