A 5.7 earthquake jolts rural Nevada near Carson City, causing some damage

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck a rural part of Nevada east of the state’s capital of Carson City on Monday.…

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck a rural part of Nevada east of the state’s capital of Carson City on Monday.

The temblor hit just before 6:30 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was centered 12.9 miles (20.7 kilometers) east of the town of Silver Springs at a depth of 3.1 miles (5 kilometers).

Video shot in the town of Fallon showed shattered glass and food scattered on the floor in the aisles of a grocery store.

Trina Enloe was sitting with one of her daughters as she did homework in their dining room when the quake hit.

“You could hear the rumbling just coming before it even got to us,” Enloe said. The shaking continued for about a minute, she said. The jolt knocked over some cast-iron candle holders, but Enloe didn’t see any cracks or damage in her home in Fallon.

The USGS said some residents in nearby communities reported strong to very strong shaking and light to moderate damage.

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Corrects spelling of town’s name to Silver Springs.

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