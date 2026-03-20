Student loans are headed to the Treasury Department. Here’s what to know if you have student debt

The Treasury Department will take over the management of student loans whose borrowers are in default, according to a new agreement announced Thursday. The U.S. Education Department's handing off these student loans is the next step in President Donald Trump's plans to dismantle the federal education agency.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Treasury Department will take over the management of student loans whose borrowers are in default, according to a new agreement announced Thursday. The U.S. Education Department’s handing off these student loans is the next step in President Donald Trump’s plans to dismantle the federal education agency.

The 17-page agreement outlines a stunning realignment of the nation’s federal student loan programs, which have been overseen by the Education Department for more than 40 years.

Eventually, the Treasury Department is to take responsibility for all student loans, according to the agreement. A second phase with no timeframe says Treasury will “assume operational responsibility” over non-defaulted loans, “to the extent practicable.”

About 9.2 million Americans are in default on student loans, according to Education Department data released this month.

If you’re a student loan borrower, here are some key things to know:

What do student loan borrowers need to do?

Borrowers do not need to do anything as the change goes through, the administration says. They will continue to work with the same loan servicer and repay their loans the same way. Borrowers in default can visit myeddebt.ed.gov for an overview of their defaulted federal student loans.

Which loans will be acquired by the Treasury Department?

The Treasury Department will take over management of student loan defaults, whose borrowers are months behind on payments. Defaulted loans add up to about $180 billion, or 11% of the government’s $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio.

Why are the loans being moved to the Treasury Department?

Transitioning student loans to the Treasury Department is part of Trump’s plan to dismantle the Education Department. Only Congress has authority to close the department, but Trump officials are picking it apart through a series of intergovernmental agreements that relocate the department’s operations to other federal offices.

It’s expected that the Treasury Department will take responsibility for all student loans, according to the agreement. However, there is no timeframe for the second phase yet.

What if my student loans are in default?

Involuntary collections on federal student loans remain on hold. The Trump administration announced in February that it is delaying plans to withhold pay from student loan borrowers who default on their payments.

Federal student loan borrowers can have their wages garnished and their federal tax refunds withheld if they default on their loans.

If your student loans are in default, you can contact your loan holder to apply for a loan rehabilitation program.

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