Police seek 2 suspects after a sleeping man is set on fire near New York’s Penn Station

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were searching Tuesday for two suspects believed to have been involved in an attack near Manhattan’s Penn Station when a 37-year-old man was set on fire as he slept.

New York City Police said three men approached the sleeping man around 8:40 p.m. on Monday and lit his clothing on fire before fleeing into the Amtrak train station.

Emergency personnel extinguished the flames and brought the man to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Amtrak confirmed that its police are working with NYPD to investigate the incident, providing no further details. Various media outlets reported that a third suspect has been arrested.

The attack is the latest in a string of incidents of people being lit ablaze on public transit across the country. In December, a New York City high school senior was arrested on a federal arson charge after authorities said he set a fire that severely burned a sleeping subway passenger.

A sleeping woman on a stopped New York subway car died in 2024 after a man lit her on fire and then fanned the flames with a shirt.

