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Photos show Bay Area sizzling as unseasonable warmth grips the US West

The Associated Press

March 17, 2026, 8:08 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rare winter heat wave is sweeping across the U.S. West, bringing unusually high temperatures and threatening records from California to the desert Southwest. In San Francisco, where fog and cool summers are the norm, residents shed layers and flocked to Crissy Field as the city experiences its hottest March in at least two decades

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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