Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams set to return to lineup after hamstring strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oklahoma City guard/forward Jalen Williams is set to return to the Thunder lineup on Monday night against…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oklahoma City guard/forward Jalen Williams is set to return to the Thunder lineup on Monday night against the 76ers after missing the last 16 games due to a right hamstring strain.

Williams, an All-Star last season for the Thunder, missed the first 19 games of the season while recovering from wrist surgery. He injured his hamstring on Jan. 17 against the Miami Heat and reaggravated it after returning for a pair of games in February.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is looking forward to Williams’ return and expects him to get back into form fairly quickly.

“He does a great job with his work,” Daigneault said. “We expect him to be in shape. Rhythm obviously takes some time. It takes a little time, but it won’t take much. It’s not like this is brand-new for him.”

Williams helped the Thunder win the NBA title in spite of playing with a wrist injury suffered late in the season. In 26 games this season, he is averaging 17.5 points and shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

The Thunder (56-15) enter Monday’s contest with the best record in the Western Conference while riding an 11-game win streak.

“Guys have done a great job all year, and we’re starting to get relatively whole,” Daigneault said.

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