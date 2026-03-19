Mexican Mezcal, Venezuelan baseball joy and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

March 13 – 19, 2026
Workers produced mezcal at a distillery in Oaxaca state amid a boom for the Mexican alcohol that has brought economic benefits for many local producers but also led to rising environmental costs, Venezuela celebrated its team’s victory over the United States in the World Baseball Classic, and demonstrators protested against the government in Ecuador.
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This gallery was curated by photographer Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City.
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