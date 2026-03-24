Gianforte administration reverses permit guidelines, allows weekend events at the state Capitol

The Montana Department of Administration has reversed its guidelines that prohibited permits for weekend rallies at the state Capitol. Following…

The Montana Department of Administration has reversed its guidelines that prohibited permits for weekend rallies at the state Capitol.

Following public pushback, the department last Friday revised its guidelines that previously restricted event organizers from setting up equipment and using state resources for weekend gatherings, according to the General Services Division website.

The change comes after DOA director Misty Ann Giles told a legislative budget committee last week that she would revisit the permit rule after initially stating that the change to prohibit weekend events was “no big deal.”

A DOA spokesperson previously told Montana Free Press that the change to close on weekends was intended to save money. Giles told the committee that she only has five staff members who work events and that working weekends puts additional strain on state resources.

Area organizers for the “No Kings” rally first brought up the weekend ban earlier this month, calling it an infringement on their right to free speech and assembly, since the nationwide protests are held on Saturdays.

“With word from the agency that it is suspending the new policy, we do plan to stage the ‘No Kings’ rally at the Capitol flag plaza,” Indivisible Helena organizer Barbara Barnes told MTFP Monday. “That does mean, however, that we have to submit paperwork to the agency, which we are in the process of doing right now. We don’t expect any issues.”

Indivisible Helena plans to meet with DOA officials Wednesday at the Capitol, Barnes said. The “No Kings” rally in Helena is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

The DOA did not respond to MTFP’s request for comment Monday.

Last week, nearly all of the state’s Democratic caucus signed a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte, asking that the state reconsider the permit policy, saying it would prevent Montanans from expressing their opinions.

Rep. Luke Muszkiewicz, D-Helena, who questioned DOA Director Giles at the legislative hearing last week, told MTFP Monday that he welcomed the administration’s willingness to reconsider the policy.

“I appreciated Director Giles’ candor before the committee and her willingness to revisit the department’s approach, and I remain thankful to the Capitol workers who make public access possible,” Muszkiewicz said. “I trust that DOA will work collaboratively with lawmakers before considering any future changes, and I hope to be part of that discussion.”

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This story was originally published by Montana Free Press and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

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