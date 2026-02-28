Virginia U.S. Sen. Kaine: Strikes on Iran ‘a colossal mistake’

As Republicans praise President Donald Trump for taking military action against Iran, Democrats are demanding Congress provide authorization for the attack and a more detailed explanation of its ultimate goals.

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who serves as the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Iran has a long history of terrorism in the Middle East, but that “does not relieve any president of the responsibility to act within the law, with a clear strategy and with Congress.”

Like many other Democratic lawmakers, Warner said Congress can’t be sidelined.

“The Constitution is clear: the decision to take this nation to war rests with Congress and launching large-scale military operations — particularly in the absence of an imminent threat to the United States — raises serious legal and constitutional concerns,” Warner said in a statement on Saturday.

Warner and other Democrats called for the administration to fully brief lawmakers and explain the specific aims of the U.S.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine has a war powers resolution that was prepared before the attack took place, and there’s a push to quickly bring it to the Senate floor for a vote.

In a statement released Saturday, Kaine noted that for months he has “raised hell about the fact that the American people want lower prices, not more war.”

“These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray that they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives,” he said.

Kaine said the Senate should immediately return to session to vote on his war powers resolution.

He said all senators need to go on the record on what he referred to as, “this dangerous, unnecessary, and idiotic action.”

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican, has a war powers resolution pending in the House.

He called for Congress to convene Monday to consider it.

The Norfolk-based aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is in the region to support the military action against Iran. The carrier and its sailors have already been at sea for more than eight months.

Kaine said it could end up being the longest deployment for a U.S. aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War. The carrier previously supported U.S. military operations off the Venezuelan coast.

House speaker says lawmakers were briefed

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday that Iran is “facing the severe consequences of its evil actions,” noting that the president and the administration had made extensive efforts to pursue a diplomatic solution to “the Iranian regime’s sustained nuclear ambitions.”

“The Gang of 8 was briefed in detail earlier this week that military action may become necessary to protect American troops and American citizens in Iran,” Johnson said.

The briefing of the top congressional leaders, which included Warner, took place before the president’s State of the Union address earlier this week.

Johnson said he also received updates from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) praised Rubio for providing updates on the situation, and said he looks forward to administration officials briefing all senators about the military operations.

“I commend President Donald Trump for taking action to thwart these threats,” he said.

One of the first officials to publicly praise the president for attacking Iran was U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Republican ally of Trump.

“As I watch and monitor this historic operation, I’m in awe of President Donald Trump’s determination to be a man of peace but at the end of the day, evil’s worst nightmare,” he said in an X post. “Well done, Mr. President.”

