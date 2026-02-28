‘Operation Epic Fury’ in the Middle East explained

This is a massive development this morning. The U.S. and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities around Tehran. And, what we have been hearing as well, is that the U.S. is intending, along with Israel, to take out the leadership of the Iranian government.

President Donald Trump told the Iranian people to go take that government over, because they will be able to now — it is theirs for the taking. And, in response to this, Iran acted quickly, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli territory and U.S. positions in the region, and that includes Qatar.

We are getting reports at this hour that there have been missile dropped and possibly bombs as well, dropping in Qatar. We know as well that the U.S., a couple of weeks ago, moved most of the military personnel away from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar because of concerns about what it was going to do and how Iran would respond.

But this is the situation here where the president seems to be intending to decapitate the leadership of that country and give people inside the country the opportunity to take over the government.

Israel is supposedly experiencing some kind of retaliation as well. They have activated, obviously, their air defense system and have been intercepting missiles from Iran. This is, I think, an existential situation for people in Iran right now, certainly the leadership. There probably will be scenarios where there are what we call “collateral damage,” but there is a very active, very dangerous and very serious situation unfolding in Iran and across the Middle East this morning.