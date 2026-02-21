Live Radio
U.S. freeskier Alex Ferreira completes Olympic medal set with halfpipe gold, in photos

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 5:58 AM

American freeskier Alex Ferreira won the men’s halfpipe final Friday at the Milan Cortina Games to complete his collection of Olympic medals. The 31-year-old Ferreira won with a third and final run worth 93.75 points at the Livigno Snow Park, adding the gold medal to his silver in 2018 and bronze in 2022.

