U.S. freeskier Alex Ferreira completes Olympic medal set with halfpipe gold, in photos

American freeskier Alex Ferreira won the men’s halfpipe final Friday at the Milan Cortina Games to complete his collection of Olympic medals. The 31-year-old Ferreira won with a third and final run worth 93.75 points at the Livigno Snow Park, adding the gold medal to his silver in 2018 and bronze in 2022.
