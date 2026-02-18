New Orleans closes out Mardi Gras with color and style in photos

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans celebrates with revelry and parades as the city bids farewell to the Mardi Gras…

Carnival events are popular for their spectacular and enormous floats, as well as the crafted outfits worn, such as Black masking Indians, whose beaded and bejeweled costumes are topped with feathered headdresses, or paradegoers walking the French Quarter in homemade costumes that capture the unique spirit of the Big Easy.

