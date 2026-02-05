Emergency crews evacuate patients and battle blaze at Pennsylvania hospital

Emergency crews battled a blaze and evacuated patients from a northeastern Pennsylvania hospital after a fire broke out, authorities said.…

Emergency crews battled a blaze and evacuated patients from a northeastern Pennsylvania hospital after a fire broke out, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire began around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital campus in Dickson City. It started on the roof of an older building formerly known as Scranton Orthopedics, not inside the attached main hospital building, fire officials said. Smoke and water damage were reported.

More than 70 patients were transported to hospitals and care facilities across the region, and all available EMS services within a 50-mile radius were used during the evacuation, officials said.

Geisinger hospitals received 13 patients connected to the evacuation, including 12 who were transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center and one to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, spokesperson Richard Mattei said.

As of Thursday morning, five patients were listed in fair condition, three in good condition, one in critical condition, and four had been treated and released. Geisinger did not specify whether the patients’ conditions were related to the fire.

Fire Chief Richard Chowanec said the alarm was upgraded upon arrival to bring in additional resources. Police from across the Mid Valley area, hospital staff and EMS crews were already evacuating patients when firefighters arrived.

“All patients, staff and visitors were safely evacuated,” a hospital spokesperson said. Emergency responders remained at the scene early Thursday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that state police, the emergency management agency and the health department responded to the fire.

“Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., whose district includes the city, also thanked first responders, calling their actions swift and professional.

