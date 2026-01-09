The aftermath of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in photos

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters confronted federal officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, a day after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters confronted federal officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, a day after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Demonstrations also broke out in other cities across the country, from Los Angeles to Washington to Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting has intensified tensions amid the Trump administration’s deployment of thousands of officers to Minnesota for an immigration crackdown.

