A week in photos from Venezuela after U.S. strike removed its president

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 1:23 PM

Venezuelans navigated a tense week after U.S. forces captured former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The Trump administration said it intends to oversee Venezuela’s oil exports and steer its global sales, a step it says will help stabilize the country and push a political transition.

The upheaval spilled into daily life as pro-government armed civilians emerged, families waited outside prisons for promised releases, the military buried their dead, and residents tried to carry on through uncertainty in a country long defined by economic strain.

