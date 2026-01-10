A week in photos from Venezuela after U.S. strike removed its president

Venezuelans navigated a tense week after U.S. forces captured former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The Trump administration said…

Venezuelans navigated a tense week after U.S. forces captured former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The Trump administration said it intends to oversee Venezuela’s oil exports and steer its global sales, a step it says will help stabilize the country and push a political transition.

The upheaval spilled into daily life as pro-government armed civilians emerged, families waited outside prisons for promised releases, the military buried their dead, and residents tried to carry on through uncertainty in a country long defined by economic strain.

