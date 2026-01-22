A breakdown of how Oscar best picture nominees fared at the box office and which studios dominated

Warner Bros. had a big morning when the 98th annual Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday. The studio behind films…

The studio behind films like “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” received 30 nominations for this year’s Oscars, which will be presented March 15 in Los Angeles.

Combined, this year’s best picture nominees have earned nearly $1.4 billion at the global box office, according to figures provided by Comscore.

Here’s a breakdown of the best picture nominees and how they fared at the box office and which studios walked away with the most nominations for this year’s Academy Awards:

“Bugonia,” Focus, 4 nominations

Domestic: $17.7 million

Worldwide: $38.8 million

“F1,” Apple, 4 nominations

Domestic: $189.6 million

Worldwide: $631.7 million

“Frankenstein,” Netflix, 9 nominations

No box office totals reported by Netflix.

“Hamnet,” 8 nominations

Domestic: $15.3 million

Worldwide: $28.2 million

“Marty Supreme,” A24, 9 nominations

Domestic: $80.6 million

Worldwide: $100.5 million

“One Battle After Another,” Warner Bros., 13 nominations

Domestic: $71.6 million

Worldwide: $206.1 million

“The Secret Agent,” Neon, 4 nominations

Domestic: $2.6 million

Worldwide: Not available

“Sentimental Value,” Neon, 9 nominations

Domestic: $4.3 million

Worldwide: Not available

“Sinners,” Warner Bros. 16 nominations

Domestic: $280 million

Worldwide: $368.3 million

“Train Dreams,” Netflix, 4 nominations

No box office totals reported by Netflix.

Source: Comscore

Studios with the most 2026 Oscar nominations overall

Warner Bros. – 30

Neon – 18

Netflix – 16

Focus Features – 13

A24 – 11

Apple – 6

Walt Disney – 4

GKIDS – 2

Sony Pictures Classics – 2

Source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

