Vermont rescue team sees increase of calls as social media lures skiers into danger

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A rescue team that covers Vermont’s tallest mountain has seen a rise in calls from inexperienced skiers who end up getting lost and in dangerous locations after being influenced by videos on social media.

After seeing footage online of skiers chasing fresh powder tracks in the backcountry, people are increasingly skiing out of bounds, finding themselves lost in the woods and in need of rescue.

On Nov. 29, Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to a 911 call from a skier and snowboarder lost in the woods on Mount Mansfield. The two 19-year-olds had decided to drive up from New York to ski in the backcountry outside Stowe Mountain Resort after seeing videos of others doing so on social media, according to the rescue team.

“They referenced a TikTok video which had influenced them,” Stowe Mountain Rescue chief Jon Wehse said. “These people are unprepared, they’re ill-equipped, they’re not in the right shape and they have no spatial awareness of where they are on the mountain, so it causes a problem very quickly.”

Stowe Mountain Rescue now sees around eight missions to help groups of lost skiers per season, up from around three such calls only five years ago, and that doesn’t include rescues by Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol in bounds at the resort.

With Vermont already seeing record snowfall this winter, many ski resorts opened early for the season, which has only exacerbated the problem, Wehse said.

“We have intermediate skiers that have no business being in the backcountry,” he said.

Though Stowe has seen a rapid increase in rescues, Wehse says these incidents aren’t limited to the area.

“This is not a Stowe problem, this is a Vermont problem. It’s a global problem,” he said.

Backcountry downhill and cross-country skiing is alluring — and sometimes perilous — in other parts of the U.S. as well, including the Rocky Mountains. Skiers in the western U.S. also venture out of bounds from resorts — or park along mountain highways in pursuit of fresh powder in national forests and other public lands.

For backcountry skiers, hazards include getting lost, navigating weather changes and even encountering avalanches. Avalanches are an especially grave risk when snow piles up on unstable, older snowfall, prompting forecasters to rate the risk throughout the winter. Ski patrollers at resorts routinely set off explosives and take other measures to trigger avalanches when no one is nearby to get hurt. But such measures aren’t typically taken in more remote places out West, where the rule is to know the area’s conditions and ski at your own risk.

Already this season, avalanche danger was rated high in mountainous areas of Idaho, Washington, Montana and Wyoming, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center based in Jackson Hole.

Another issue, according to Wehse, is that skiers are getting off lifts and blindly following tracks left behind by other skiers that may take them out of the ski boundary and into areas where they can no longer navigate back to the resort.

In a social media post, Stowe Mountain Rescue urged inexperienced skiers to simply stay on the trails.

“Keep in mind that those tracks you see in front of you might just be from Stowe Mountain Rescue’s last subject,” the crew cautioned.

A lifelong skier, Wehse understands the pull to find fresh snow, but says there are ways to ski other areas on the mountain more safely.

“I love social media, I love watching the videos myself. However, what I would urge everyone to do is to learn how to do this carefully. The best place to start is in bounds.”

Looking for ways to address the response to social media videos of “whooping skiers in knee-deep powder,” Stowe Mountain Rescue is considering the source. The crew plans to create social media posts teaching skiers and riders how to enjoy the backcountry responsibly.

Associated Press writer Mead Gruver in Fort Collins, Colorado, contributed to this report.

