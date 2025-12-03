House Democrats release photos and videos of Epstein’s private island

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are releasing 14 photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, showing empty courtyards, a bedroom and other rooms from his villa.
Congress is pressing the Trump administration to release all of its case files on the sex trafficking investigation into the late financier. Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight panel, said he was releasing the images “to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”
The Department of Justice has until mid-December to comply with legislation passed by Congress and signed by Trump to publicly release many of its documents on Epstein.