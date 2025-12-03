House Democrats release photos and videos of Epstein’s private island

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are releasing 14 photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, showing empty courtyards, a bedroom and other rooms from his villa.

This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows Jeffrey Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (House Oversight Committee via AP) House Oversight Committee via AP “These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes,” Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said Wednesday. This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows Jeffrey Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (House Oversight Committee via AP) House Oversight Committee via AP This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows Jeffrey Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (House Oversight Committee via AP) House Oversight Committee via AP Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released images Wednesday from a private island in the Caribbean that Jeffrey Epstein once owned. Portions of some images were redacted before their release. (House Oversight Democrats via CNN Newsource) House Oversight Democrats via CNN Newsource ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are releasing 14 photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, showing empty courtyards, a bedroom and other rooms from his villa.

Congress is pressing the Trump administration to release all of its case files on the sex trafficking investigation into the late financier. Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight panel, said he was releasing the images “to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

The Department of Justice has until mid-December to comply with legislation passed by Congress and signed by Trump to publicly release many of its documents on Epstein.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.