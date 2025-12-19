Live Radio
‘Eddie the Eagle’ transitions from Olympic ski jumper to actor, in photos

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 5:57 AM

Michael Edwards, famously known as “Eddie the Eagle,” has transitioned from Olympic ski jumper to small-time actor as he expands his repertoire. Edwards, who became Britain’s first Olympic ski jumper in 1988, has since embraced various roles, from recording songs to speaking engagements. Now 62, he continues to entertain audiences, proving that his spirit and determination have kept him soaring.

