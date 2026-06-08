A list of deadly earthquakes in the Philippines

The Philippines, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. Here’s a…

The Philippines, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. Here’s a look at some of the most major recent earthquakes in the Philippines:

June 8, 2026: An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off Mindanao in southern Philippines, killing at least 32 people. Tsunami waves hit on some shores.

Oct 10, 2025: Two powerful offshore earthquakes rocked the same region in the southern Philippines, hours apart. The first 7.4 magnitude temblor killed at least seven people. The second one had a 6.8 magnitude and also sparked a local tsunami warning by authorities.

Sept. 30, 2025: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake earthquake shook Bogo City in Cebu province. It caught the region entirely off guard as the local Bogo Bay fault line had been dormant for over 400 years, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Striking at a shallow depth while residents slept, the rare tremor killed at least 72 people, injured hundreds, and caused widespread destruction, marking one of the most devastating to hit the central region in over a decade.

Dec. 2, 2023: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines, prompting many villagers to flee their homes in panic around midnight. At least three people were killed.

Nov. 17, 2023: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mindanao killed nine people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Ceilings in shopping malls collapsed, with landslides and structural damage reported across affected areas.

July 27, 2022: A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Luzon island in the northern Philippines, killing 11 people.

Dec. 15, 2019: A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Davao del Sur in Mindanao killed 13 people. It was the fourth quake above magnitude 6 to hit Mindanao since October that year.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.