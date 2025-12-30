A look at Tiger Woods’ life as he turns 50, in photos

Tiger Woods turned 50 on Tuesday, Dec. 30, a milestone for the golf great who has left a trail of…

Tiger Woods turned 50 on Tuesday, Dec. 30, a milestone for the golf great who has left a trail of brilliance on the course and struggles off the course.

He’s the only player to hold all four majors at the same time and he’s tied for the most PGA Tour wins at 82. He also has endured multiple surgeries on his legs and back, including his LA car crash in 2021, and a high-profile divorce in 2010.

But he remains a prominent figure. President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. He’s also in a relationship with Trump’s former daughter-in-law.

