Photos of Hasidic Jewish rabbis praying at resting place of ‘the Rebbe’ in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasidic rabbis attended the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries and gathered in prayer Friday in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasidic rabbis attended the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries and gathered in prayer Friday in the Queens borough of New York City at the resting place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. He was known as “the Rebbe” and was one of Judaism’s most influential figures of the 20th century.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.