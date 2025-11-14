Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos of Hasidic Jewish…

Photos of Hasidic Jewish rabbis praying at resting place of ‘the Rebbe’ in New York

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 5:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasidic rabbis attended the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries and gathered in prayer Friday in the Queens borough of New York City at the resting place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. He was known as “the Rebbe” and was one of Judaism’s most influential figures of the 20th century.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up