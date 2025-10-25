Trump punishes Canada with 10% extra import tax for not pulling down anti-tariffs ad sooner

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports…

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10% because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario.

The ad used the words of former President Ronald Reagan to criticize U.S. tariffs, angering Trump who said he would end trade talks with Canada. Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford said he would pull the ad after the weekend, and it ran during the first game of the World Series.

Trump said he should have pulled it sooner.

Trump posted the news on his Truth Social platform as he flew aboard Air Force One to Malaysia.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.