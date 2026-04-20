Thirteen years later, Red Sox still celebrate Patriots’ Day with those special ‘Boston’ home jerseys

BOSTON (AP) — Thirteen years ago, the Boston Red Sox returned to the field five days after two bombs went…

BOSTON (AP) — Thirteen years ago, the Boston Red Sox returned to the field five days after two bombs went off at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three spectators and injuring more than 260.

When they came back to Fenway Park for that next home game, a new jersey was born, and the Red Sox have worn it every Patriots’ Day since.

The regular “Red Sox” across the front of the white home jerseys with red letters was replaced with “Boston.” Traditionally in baseball, most teams wear their nicknames across the front at home and their cities are printed on away jerseys.

On that day in 2013, Hall of Famer David Ortiz walked out in front of the mound and was handed a microphone. He started out by saying: “This jersey that we wear today, it doesn’t say Red Sox, it says Boston.”

Then, he went on to speak the strong words that culminated his speech.

“This is our (expletive) city, and nobody is going to dictate our freedom,” he said. “Stay strong.”

Before Monday’s game against Detroit, a large group of Boston Marathon bombing survivors yelled out the customary “Play Ball!” that’s done before each game.

Jonny Gomes, a member of the 2013 team who had a pinch-hit double in that first game back, threw out a ceremonial first pitch Monday.

“There’s a lot. The white jerseys and Boston across it, who ever came up with that?” Gomes said of what that day was like. “Whoever came up with Boston Strong? … Here we are 13 years later with the tradition still strong.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it’s a special day for many reasons, with the game coinciding with the Boston Marathon. He also thinks that day in 2013, when the Red Sox returned, was a big part in bringing the city together.

“Kind of like pushes them more,” Cora said. “Kind of got like everyone united in the city.”

It was also the start of a run that sparked the Red Sox to 2013 World Series championship.

“I think from the pregame ceremonies, throughout, everyone talks about it,” Cora said. “They’re going to have some special people on the field (today).”

Red Sox catcher Conner Wong, in his fifth season with the team, knows what the day means.

“It’s a really special day, especially for the city,” he said.

Boston pitching coach Andrew Bailey pitched in the 2013 game, earning a save. He had the win in relief the day the bombs went off about an hour after the game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.