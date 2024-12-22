Tiger’s son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods isn’t the only member of his family who can produce big moments. His 15-year-old…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods isn’t the only member of his family who can produce big moments. His 15-year-old son Charlie made his first ace Sunday in the PNC Championship.

Woods was more excited than if he had made the hole-in-one himself.

“That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one,” Woods said.

Charlie Woods hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament that pairs mostly major champions with family members.

It was a key shot in a 15-under 57 in the scramble format and almost enough for the win until Bernhard Langer made an 18-foot eagle putt to beat Team Woods in a playoff.

Charlie Woods didn’t even know the shot went in the hole. A large gallery by the green began wildly cheering, as did another group of fans on the other side of the hole, most of them holding up their index finger — some downward to indicate it went in the hole, some upward to show his score. Television cameras finally confirmed it for him.

“It was awesome having Dad there,” he said. “That was so much fun. It was just a perfect 7-iron, little cut in there. Of course never got to see it go in. So that sucks. But that’s all right.”

Woods gave a hard embrace to his son, then playfully shoved him away.

“We heard it up on the green on the right and left but we were totally unsure until the TV confirmed it. And we went nuts,” Woods said. “I don’t know what we did, but we enjoyed it. It was an unbelievable moment.”

This is the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament and the second time they finished as runner-up.

That didn’t take away from the moment, or the day. Charlie Woods, a sophomore at Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, was asked where he ranked Sunday on the fun meter on the golf course — making an ace, being in contention and getting into a playoff.

“No. 1,” he said. “It’s not even close.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.