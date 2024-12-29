LISTEN: WTOP hears from historians, political reporters and those who personally knew Jimmy Carter

WTOP spoke with historians, political reporters and those who personally knew former President Jimmy Carter as the nation mourned his death.

Former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at the age of 100.

FILE - President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd while walking with his wife Rosalynn and their daughter Amy along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House following his inauguration, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File)(AP/Suzanne Vlamis) FILE - President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd while walking with his wife Rosalynn and their daughter Amy along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House following his inauguration, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File)(AP/Suzanne Vlamis) Carter sought to restore trust in government as president and went on to build a reputation for tireless work as a humanitarian. He earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 while making himself the most active and internationally engaged of ex-presidents.

WTOP spoke with historians, political reporters and those who personally knew Carter as the nation mourned his death. Listen below, and get continuing coverage live online and at 103.5 FM.

WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller:

WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller joined anchor Sarah Jacobs to discuss how Carter will be remembered.

Author and historian Craig Shirley:

Craig Shirley knew and worked with the former president. He joined Jacobs to talk about Carter’s life out of office.

Susan Allen, director of the Center for Peacemaking Practice at George Mason University’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution:

Susan Allen joined WTOP’s Sarah Jacobs to discuss Carter’s achievements, including being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

President of the White House Historical Association Stewart McLaurin:

Stewart McLaurin joined WTOP’s Sarah Jacobs to talk more about Carter’s accomplishments.

Andrew Och, author and historian:

Andrew Och knew the Carters and joined WTOP anchor Linh Bui to talk about the family, as well as the extraordinary life of the former president.

WTOP staff contributed to this report.

